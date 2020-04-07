SD-WAN Leader Meriplex Partners with SASE Leader iboss For Secure Access From any Device

This past February at the SD-WAN Expo, part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, TMC presented our SD-WAN implementation awards. One of the winners was Blue Bell Creameries and Meriplex, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider.

Meriplex just announced its partnership with iboss, a leading provider of cloud native Secure Access Service Edge (“SASE”) to organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location.

With business security requirements for modern enterprises ever-evolving, cloud Internet security is a valuable infrastructure component for conducting a strong digital business, connecting with customers, and driving business growth. This secure SD-WAN solution will be essential to organizations as it brings all the capabilities and features of VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, seamlessly paired with iboss, a leading internet cloud security technology, all managed and supported by Meriplex experts.

Dusty Corning, Chief Technology Officer at Meriplex

“As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve the need for cloud security is no longer optional, but critical to protect your business from costly attacks,” said Dusty Corning, Chief Technology Officer at Meriplex. “Meriplex has taken the next step into building a robust and secure SD-WAN offering, partnering with iboss, to integrate cloud security and protect our customers.”

iboss secures Internet access on any device, from any location, in the cloud for over 4,000 organizations worldwide. Built on a proprietary containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud, users are always connected to the iboss cloud to ensure all Internet traffic is secured for compliance, web filtering, malware defense and data loss at all times. iboss’ SASE enables network security to go where users go, with elastic and instant scaling to meet the demands of the cloud-first future.

iboss Co-founder and CEO

“We are excited to partner with Meriplex to provide network security as a service, delivered in the cloud,” said Paul Martini, iboss Co-founder and CEO. “As applications move to the cloud, it is critical to protect those applications with a cloud-security solution. iboss integrates seamlessly with Meriplex Managed SD-WAN to provide the end user with the best experience possible ensuring fast and secure connectivity for comprehensive networking and security.”

Together, Meriplex and iboss prepare organizations for the dynamic IT landscape and direct security leaders in the right direction for the cloud-first future. The iboss cloud easily transitions network security from network security appliances to Security as a Service, delivered in the cloud.

With Meriplex and iboss, organizations can bundle all benefits for Cloud Security and SD-WAN, including speedy branch deployment, automation and visibility into your WAN, and secure connectivity to the cloud, into one cost-effective, turnkey solution. Meriplex offers a unique, co-managed service that allows organizations to operate in tandem to gain complete visibility and control into their solution.

See the ONLY SASE, SD-WAN, and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami Register now and you could win a Tesla on Feb 12th.