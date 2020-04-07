SugarCRM Launches Sugar Integrate to Eliminate Data Silos

CRM and CX leader SugarCRM announced today the launch of Sugar Integrate, to help companies more easily and efficiently integrate with more than 200 business applications. Sugar Integrate increases the effectiveness of Sugar’s time-aware CX platform, CRM, marketing automation, and customer service, delivering an unmatched customer experience throughout every stage of the customer lifecycle.

In recent news, the company announced the addition of Jason Rushforth as GM, Americas, and Clare Dorrian, Chief Marketing Officer – both reporting to Sugar CEO, Craig Charlton. Rushforth and Dorrian bring to Sugar unparalleled experience in CX and CRM that will extend the company’s reputation for laser-like customer focus.

With customer service, marketing, and sales teams adjusting to the current environment, the need to efficiently integrate relevant workflows and business processes are critically important to care for and communicate with customers. Sugar Integrate enables a cross-application view of the customer, supporting automated business processes spanning multiple business systems such as ERP, sales automation, marketing automation, e-commerce, help desk, and others.

Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM

“Most businesses today run on ‘data islands’. These islands make it difficult to orchestrate and integrate all the data and business processes necessary to provide an end-to-end view of the customer,” said Charlton. “Sugar Integrate helps companies future-proof their CX investment by making the integration of this data effortless. Sugar is dedicated to helping companies focus on the entirety of the customer journey and lifecycle.”

A key highlight and capability of Sugar Integrate is the automated migration of legacy CRM data. Many organizations continue to use outdated CRM systems due to the vast amount of historical customer data housed within them and the obstacle of migrating that data. Sugar Integrate frees these companies from legacy CRMs through automation of the entire data migration process from their current systems to Sugar.

Benefits of Sugar Integrate include:

Reducing the effort, time, and cost of integrating Sugar with other business systems

Reducing vendor dependency by making integrations interchangeable across alternative systems

Supporting real-time integrations to reduce data lag and automate inter-system processes

Today also marks the launch of the Sugar 10.0 quarterly release, with new features across the CX platform that emphasize Sugar’s no-touch user experience, cloud innovation, and reporting.

Of note in Sugar 10.0, SugarCRM’s commitment to cloud innovation now includes deeper integration with AWS Aurora. Sugar users in the cloud now enjoy enhanced performance and scalability, while also benefiting from even more seamless backups and disaster recovery capabilities. Other key advancements include; more granular analysis and enhanced reporting of prospect engagement in Sugar Market; and the ability to access Sugar Discover analytics, and visualizations directly from Sugar Sell dashboards.

We often discuss digital transformation and the future of work, referring to leaner and more responsive organizations. Yet companies have their data in different applications that don’t always speak to one another and when they do, the communications can be just one way. The challenge being, data is exported and then changed but not updated in the origination applications. This can lead to a real mess when trying to become more efficient and streamlined.

This is why we applaud SugarCRM on the launch of Sugar Integrate.

