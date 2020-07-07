John McAfee Launches Private Cell Phone Data Service

Earlier this month we learned French police cracked the EncroChat network which sold its “cryptotelephones” for around 1,000 euros each and offered subscriptions with worldwide coverage for 1,500 euros for six months.

The encrypted platform was used by 60,000 people worldwide, including around 10,000 in Britain, British police said. The service pushed a message to all its users on June 13 alerting them that their systems had been breached and urging users to throw away their phones, European Union police agency Europol added.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said it used EncroChat data to launch investigations that led to the arrest of 746 suspects and the seizure of more than 54 million pounds ($68 million) in criminal cash, 77 firearms and more than 2 tons of drugs.

So obviously there is great demand for such a service among criminals but also among those people who live under tyrannical governments – which, unfortunately, seems to grow by the day. In fact, yesterday, Facebook, Twitter and Google will no longer give Hong Kong authorities user data as a result of China effectively taking control of the country.

In what seems to be perfect timing -John McAfee has announced The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service, a 4G data service to make connections to the network untraceable. McAfee is looking for members of the media interested in beta-testing the service, which is slated for global launch in September.

The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service uses eSIM technology that allows data connections on a smartphone without a physical SIM card. Users of supported phones connect to a special network for data services. This network is configured to use a range of technologies and techniques to provide an untrackable and untraceable connection. Service is data-only but will support VOIP and other IP based communication platforms.

At launch, The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service will support most of the latest flagship phones, including the Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL / 4Xl, Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20+ / Z Flip /Fold and the iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR. Support for more phones will be added as eSIM technology gets added to mid-range and budget models.

To use the data network, all owners of a supported phone need to do is scan a QR code supplied when they purchase service. No personal information is required for sign-up and all service is prepaid with no contract. The service includes a free app available for both Android and iOS that further enhances data protection and privacy.

The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service is one component of a larger ecosystem, which also includes the Ghost cryptocurrency for private transactions and the GhostX Exchange for private cryptocurrency exchange. John McAfee explains that “the Ghost brand will encompass a range of practical, real world tools for people to protect our rights and take back our privacy. Privacy is a human right.”