Telesystem: Redefining Cybersecurity and Connectivity for SMEs to Midmarket

Bruce Wirt, Telestem CRO

Telesystem has been a vocal advocate of protecting organizations via increased cybersecurity through their numerous HACKER’S SUCK cybersecurity seminars around the country. While we can all agree that hackers are some of the worst people around – it is still a bold move for a company to so prominently trash-talk a group of shadowy characters who make their living breaking into computer systems and extorting money.

At a recent in-person interview, Bruce Wirt, CRO of Telesystem, along with Stephanie Revill, Marketing Manager, they shared insights into how the company is positioning itself as a pivotal force in the telecommunications and cybersecurity spaces. It’s been about a year since we spoke with Bruce. See below for our interview from 2023 at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It is not lost on any business leader who is paying attention that the need for sophisticated cybersecurity measures and robust network infrastructure is paramount. In this realm, Telesystem stands out for its innovative approach tailored to SMEs and the midmarket sector. With a focus on operational excellence and security, Telesystem offers a suite of solutions designed to safeguard businesses while enhancing operational efficiency. These offerings happen to include collocation and IoT.

“Cybersecurity is not just an additional offering; it’s embedded within our core,” Wirt emphasized, highlighting the importance of integrating cybersecurity measures into every aspect of service delivery. This holistic approach is particularly appealing to businesses that may not fully grasp the intricacies of their cybersecurity requirements. Telesystem simplifies this complexity by offering bundled solutions that cover everything from awareness training and endpoint protection to managed networking and DDoS mitigation, ensuring clients receive comprehensive protection against digital threats.

Moreover, Telesystem’s commitment to creating a seamless and integrated service experience is evident in their strategic bundling of services, including UCaaS, CCaaS, and SD-WAN solutions. “Our goal is to demystify the buying process for our customers, many of whom are unsure of what they need to protect their operations,” Wirt stated. This customer-centric approach is complemented by Telesystem’s dedication to trust and reliability, with Wirt underscoring the company’s ethos: “We want our clients to know that their business will be secure tomorrow, with a team that’s diligently working on any security or network issues that arise.”

How do they price these services, you ask? The company offers a “Trust Bundle” for $12/seat per month which provides email filtering, an annual security audit, dark web monitoring, etc. For $28/seat, you can opt for the “Trust + Collaboration Bundle” which includes a Webex or MS Teams UCaaS seat.

In addition to cybersecurity, Telesystem is making significant strides in the realm of compliance and consulting, particularly for entities requiring adherence to SOC or HIPAA standards. This includes conducting penetration tests and offering consulting services to large hospitals and multi-practice doctors, ensuring they meet stringent regulatory requirements. “Compliance is a major concern for our customers, and we take an agnostic approach in recommending the best products, even if we don’t resell them,” Wirt added, highlighting the company’s objective to serve as a trusted advisor above all else.

Telesystem’s strategy for growth and industry leadership is deeply rooted in offering value-driven, secure, and reliable solutions that address the complex needs of today’s businesses. With a robust portfolio of services and a forward-looking approach to cybersecurity and network management, Telesystem is poised to empower SMEs and midmarket companies to navigate the challenges of an increasingly digital business environment.

