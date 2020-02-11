MSP Expo News: High Wire Networks Launches SOC As-a-Service for MSPs

Big cybersecurity news this week from the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW and its collocated MSP EXPO – all in Fort Lauderdale, FL., Feb 11-14.

High Wire Networks a leading global technical field, professional and cybersecurity services company, today at MSP Expo introduced Overwatch 24/7, the cornerstone of the Overwatch Managed Security Platform as a Service.

Overwatch 24/7 combines X Detection & Response (XDR) technology with the Overwatch 24/7 Security Operation Center (SOC) to effectively cut through the noise and drill down on real threats.

Unlike traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, Overwatch 24/7 relies on comprehensive, pervasive data collection, big-data processing and artificial intelligence to uncover relevant, actionable data for effective threat detection and response.

Phil Burnett, Chief Security Information Officer (CISO) for High Wire Networks

“On one hand SIEM is great for centralizing security management, but on the other hand, it generates a crushing volume of alarms — many of them false — for analysts to sift through,” said Phil Burnett, Chief Security Information Officer (CISO) for High Wire Networks. “Overwatch 24/7 goes beyond SIEM, collecting data from all sources and using AI tools to return only high fidelity, scored attacks and anomalies that need attention.”

Armed with relevant data, Overwatch SOC analysts able to respond to attacks and stop them at critical points along the kill chain 24/7.

High Wire President Mark Porter

“Overwatch 24/7 is the heart of the Overwatch Managed Security Platform, which we developed in response to requests from our longstanding MSP clients who were looking for help to simplify and scale delivery of enterprise-level cybersecurity to their valued customers,” said High Wire President Mark Porter. “We’re excited to share the advantages of Overwatch 24/7 and our as-a-service platform with MSPs that are ready for cybersecurity simplified.”

