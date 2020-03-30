Fuze Sees 400% Video Increase, Launches Contact Center Solutions

It is a fascinating time for UCaaS and collaboration companies as literally billions of people are quarantined in their homes and are expected to continue communicating with others as if they are still in the office or school.

In an exclusive interview with Eric Hanson Head of Marketing, Jed Brown, SVP of Product Design at Fuze, we learned about how the company is meeting the needs of its customers in these days of Covid-19 Coronavirus work-from-home, social distancing.

But first things first. The company has been very busy lately. We broke the news on their integration with Slack last September. We gave our analysis on the company’s focus on the enterprise last December and this past February, we broke the news on the company adding Microsoft Teams integration.

Eric said they are very happy with their new enterprise focus and in discussions with these organizations, they used to say they will move to UCaaS but it wasn’t at the top of their list. Now, cloud communications has moved up rapidly to the top.

For many users used to desk phones, they are utilizing mobile and web-based communications for the first time.

In order to help with this rapid shift to remote work, Fuze has a detailed Covid-19 landing page on remote work tips and tricks. This includes the Ultimate Guide to Remote Work, an asset that outlines tips and best practices for organizations navigating remote work, as well as the Adoption Playbook, specially adapted for work-from-home scenarios

Jed was thrilled that although it is typically difficult to get some users to adopt mobile, web and softphone communications, mobile and web usage has been up 300% week over week.

Video users have grown by a whopping 400%!

Eric said, “This is exciting for Jed and me. Not only is video becoming more ubiquitous but non-verbal cues are also no longer lost. Companies can keep their culture.”

Jed explained that many of the people who report to him, work from home or are in Europe and now everyone can see everyone. He explained that on a typical conference room video call, users couldn’t see facial expressions or who was paying attention. “It’s an equalizer,” he exclaimed, “This has changed the way we interact.”

In breaking news, Fuze just combined its unified communications and contact center solutions.

The combined experience reduces the friction of switching between UCaaS and CCaaS applications for contact center agents and supervisors as they service customers, while also collaborating cross-functionally within their organization. The integrated Fuze experience also allows supervisors to function as part of the whole team, increasing ease of administration, support and communication, while allowing leaders to identify trends and determine how they are impacting performance. Additionally, Fuze offers new mobile functionality for agents, including remote access to queue information, as well as the ability to sign-in, sign-out, and pause participation in their queues, enabling streamlined agent connectivity for customer support on the go.

“In large enterprises, there are often many groups, such as HR and IT, that do not identify as a typical consumer of a traditional contact center product,” said Jed. “Fuze provides the robust offering of a contact center product and functionality in one unified platform, powering a rich, modern, and easy-to-use communications experience. By empowering organizations with streamlined communications, support, and administration, both agents and less traditional contact center workers can now connect anytime and anywhere, giving them the freedom of flexible work.”

We asked about features and Eric explained that they partner with Five9 and Nice inContact for users who need full-featured CCaaS solutions. In addition, they integrate not only their applications but embrace data center alignment for quality and low-latency communications. Since some organizations do not need full-functionality for all workers – so they can use the Fuze contact solution instead. Examples include HR, internal IT or internal sales.

Going forward, the Fuze contact center solution will add WFM through partnerships.

The benefit here to customers is integration. As UCaaS and CCaaS continue to merge, Fuze integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams benefits traditional workers as well as those in the contact center. We applaud the company’s commitment to better productivity and the future of work.

