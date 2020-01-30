ITEXPO Exhibitor Ingate Launches New, Powerful SBCs, Offers Access to SBC Expert

ITEXPO exhibitor Ingate just launched their SIParator/Firewall S42 and S82 SBCs which offer rack or wall mounting and allow for 1/10Gbps SFP+ fiber ports.

The new S42 model replaces Ingate´s S52 model, at the same price, with same or better performance and features, while the S82 has about twice the performance and close to Ingate’s S95 server-based SBC, specified at handling 4000 concurrent sessions with voice media.

The new S42 and S82 models have hard disks for permanent logging and monitoring, ethernet as well 1/10 Gbps SFP+ network ports for fiber and direct attach, and can be fed by DC. Both models fit desktop, wall mount and 19” rack mount applications.

Upon request, for volume projects, Ingate can add Wi-Fi modules for the LAN side of the S22, S42 and S82 models. The S42 and S82 models can be equipped with a 4G/LTE wireless module for the WAN side connection as well as Power Over Ethernet.

Visit Ingate at ITEXPO where you can "Ask the SBC Expert," Ingate's Ernesto Casas, director of Worldwide Sales Support, questions about your deployments.

Ingate GM Steven Johnson will address communications trends in the ITEXPO session, “Will Microsoft Teams Replace the PBX?” Join us on Wednesday, February 12 at 9am in room 304.

