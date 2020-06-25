KDDI America Selects Infobip for Messaging and Cloud Communications

KDDI America has partnered with Infobip for messaging solutions facilitating advanced customer engagement, identity authentication and security. As the demands for digital customer experiences expand, KDDI America’s strategy is to enable digital transformation through cloud-based omnichannel communications solutions for enterprise-wide customers.

KDDI America now offers its enterprise business customers a SaaS API-based messaging offering that can be fully customized to help businesses reach their customers with marketing through a litany of multimedia messaging channels.

Masatoshi Nobuhara, KDDI America’s CEO and President

“KDDI America and Infobip are working together to define, develop and deliver experience-driven, media-centric messaging solutions that expedite digital transformation and increase overall customer engagement levels not seen before between brands and their customers,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, KDDI America’s CEO and President. “KDDI has a legacy of collocation, cloud deployment, peer connectivity, system integration, IOT, and applications that will enable this customer-centric experience through Infobip’s platform.

KDDI America provides networks, data centers, system integration, IoT, cloud, as well as managed service solutions across industries. KDDI America differentiates via a global rich IP network leveraging IoT, cloud and colocation datacenter technology that gives business customers an all-in-one messaging solution combined with Infobip’s global distribution and partnership with leading wireless carriers, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and social media networks.

Yuri Fiaschi, VP of Global Sales at Infobip

“This partnership not only presents us with a tremendous opportunity to expand our client base in the U.S., it also represents two international brands coming together to help organizations overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business, and enhance customer experience and engagement,” said Yuri Fiaschi, VP of Global Sales at Infobip. “We are thrilled to be working with KDDI America as our first channel partner here in the U.S. to help companies deliver the right message at the right time across the right channel, wherever that customer may be.”

KDDI America’s products will be centered around “Conversations”, a digital contact center platform that allows businesses to manage all customer interactions and data from critical areas such as marketing, loyalty and CRM, all through a single-point dashboard. We broke the news on this product offering just last month. Business customers will also be able to leverage a cloud-based customer engagement platform to create personalized communications to deliver messages in the right moment and over the right channel. Additional channel offerings will include SMS and number lookups, chat apps, live chat, mobile app messaging, email, and voice solutions.

