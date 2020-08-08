Krisp gets $5M A Round as Demand Grows for Noise-Isolation in Calls

Last summer we introduced Krisp, the company that provides noise cancellation for enterprise calls. Two weeks later we broke the news they were focusing on call centers and award-winning Sitel was first to deploy.

As you might imagine, call quality is becoming more important in the age of coronavirus. In fact, everything having to do with communications and collaboration has grown in importance.

According to TechCrunch:

Now even more large companies have signed on, including one call center with some 40,000 employees. Baghdasaryan says the company went from 0 to 600 paying enterprises, and $0 to $4 million annual recurring revenue, in a single year, which probably makes the investment — by Storm Ventures, Sierra Ventures, TechNexus and Hive Ventures — look like a pretty safe one.

It’s a big win for the Krisp team, which is split between the U.S. and Armenia, where the company was founded, and a validation of a global approach to staffing — world-class talent isn’t just to be found in California, New York, Berlin and other tech centers, but in smaller countries that don’t have the benefit of local hype and investment infrastructure.

If you think the trend towards noise-canceling in the consumer market will follow with growth in the enterprise and contact center market as we do, then you’ll agree, the company seems to be very well positioned.

