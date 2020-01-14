ITEXPO Exhibitor Peerless Network Chooses Ribbon

We broke the news this past July that Peerless Network‘s new Cloud PBX includes APIs and enhanced telecom management. In November we told you the company and Ribbon Communications worked together to kill robocalls. This past December we broke the news on Peerless adding A2P enterprise messaging.

The latest news from both companies is Ribbon’s Cloud2Edge is powering the Peerless Cloud PBX offering – which makes sense as the companies have been together in the news spotlight for a while.

Jim Brewer, Senior Vice President, Emerging Businesses for Peerless Network

“Our new Cloud PBX offering allows us to expand our innovative, market-disrupting technology to the enterprise and international markets with a consumption-based, simple-to-deploy UCaaS model,” said Jim Brewer, Senior Vice President, Emerging Businesses for Peerless Network. “Ribbon has been a trusted Peerless partner for over a decade and has always provided us with state-of-the-art technology designed to help us deliver the high-quality voice and security solutions that our customers have come to expect.”

“We believe the new Peerless Cloud PBX offering is very attractive to enterprises who are looking for best-in-class business communications solutions backed by an organization whose quality of service is among the highest in the industry,” said Kevin Riley, Interim Co-President and CEO for Ribbon. “Our Cloud2Edge service is ideal for service providers such as Peerless Network who require a comprehensive solution to secure and manage their Unified Communications offering. We are delighted to deepen our great, long-lasting partnership with Peerless with this latest deployment.”

Kevin Riley, Interim Co-President and CEO for Ribbon

This is positive news for Ribbon – they have gotten beaten up in the market for disappointing Q3 earnings and announcing a bid for ECI Telecom that is in the optical space and could give Ribbon access to the 5G space.

The reality on the company’s earnings miss – they are selling less hardware and more service which means less revenue but potentially more profitable. Ironically, this is the same fish problem David Walsh – past CEO of the company when it was GENBAND has described. The idea is there is a dip in revenue when you shift from large one-time hardware sales to small monthly service revenue.

Regarding ECI – while the rationale seems to make sense, the price seems good and Ribbon can utilize its existing sales team and channels to sell ECI gear – optical is a different business than the space Ribbon is in today. The buyers are often different and so are the competitors. This turns Ribbon even more into a small Alcatel – something we first described in 2010 at GENBAND Perspectives when Charlie Vogt was President and CEO.

