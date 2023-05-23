Upgraded Yeastar PBX and New Workplace Solutions

Yeastar, a leading global provider of unified communications solutions, has recently introduced an innovative solution in response to the evolving communication needs of businesses. The upgraded P-Series PBX, as explained by Kevin Huang, Regional Sales Manager of Yeastar, aims to deliver a superior user experience, being designed as an open platform that offers more integration possibilities with other apps. “We are building omnichannel contact center solutions,” said Huang. “Our platform offers videoconferencing, collaboration, and bring your own SIP trunking.” Continuing. ” We enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to white label it for maximum profitability.”

Kevin Huang

One of the distinguishing features of Yeastar’s P-Series PBX is its comprehensive integration, catering to various communication requirements, ranging from voice and web clients to integrations with popular platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook. Huang shared the company’s vision, saying, “We are building on this platform with more integration.” He also mentioned that the company has rolled out three Workplace solutions, each aiming to simplify modern workplace communication. With this approach, Yeastar’s All-in-One Workplace provides a unified platform for voice calls, video conferencing, instant messaging, file sharing, and more, allowing teams to stay connected and productive, regardless of their location.

In addition to communication solutions, Yeastar is also addressing business logistics needs by offering features such as room booking, management and scheduling, and even a visitor management system. Huang expanded on this, saying, “You can install our system there and manage vacancies of meeting rooms. We also offer a hardware solution with LoRa gateways and conference room sensors. You can pull reports and see room utilization.” The company is also exploring a WorkDesk sharing management system suitable for education or hotel environments.

In terms of their client base, Huang indicated that their on-premise customer size typically ranges from 50-500 employees, while their cloud customers tend to have 10-40 people. To further bolster its presence and support, Yeastar is planning to establish an office in the US, with Texas as a potential location. With their focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Yeastar continues to pave the way for businesses to embrace unified communication solutions effectively and securely.

Learn about the world of communications and tech at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 13-15, 2024, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

RT-Advisors continues its mission of assisting tech companies in M&A and capital raising using our unique tech media background and relationships to aid companies to optimally position themselves. In addition, as of late we have been increasingly assisting fast-growing tech companies in obtaining non-dilutive capital. Please let us know if we can be of assistance. The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.