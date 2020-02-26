Vonage and Communications Workflow Platform Whispir Partner

Whispir allows companies to engage their audience, build their brand and make data-driven decisions with the click of a button. You import your data into Whispir, pick recipients, add personalization. You can then determine how to communicate with your customers or prospects. Choices include SMS, voicemail, email, web page or social.

The company’s GUI is highly-intuitive… It is really drag-and-drop. There are also pre-built components.

Examples of what it can do include allowing customers to RSVP and reserve tables for events or a more complex interaction like helping stranded travelers.

We reported on the company’s $4M deal with Telstra back in 2012. Boy, that’s a long time.

In a way – the company reminds us of the acronym CEBP which stands for communications-enabled business processes. The idea was to allow businesses to leverage communications in their workflows.

This concept has morphed to be called digital transformation and is often enabled by APIs. Speaking of which, Vonage has announced its partnership with Whispir, leveraging Vonage’s Voice, Video and Messaging APIs.

The partnership between Vonage and Whispir offers customers access to Vonage SMS, WhatsApp and video services, via the Whispir platform, enabling more personal and more meaningful interactions between a business and its customers. Vonage and Whispir customers can also significantly reduce client application development times using Whispir’s turnkey drag-and-drop workflow templates, without requiring technical expertise. What might have taken months to build and deliver can now be achieved in a few days.

Mark Summerson, VP Global Partners for Vonage

It is at this point we should mention that companies like Vonage covet the Fortune 500 as customers but often the largest companies require such high levels of integration that they tend to work with only Cisco, Avaya and Microsoft.

Moves like this from Vonage are a step in the right direction to be sure.

Whispir also seems like a great solution for MSPs and the channel to use as a differentiator and additional driver of value and revenue.

Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells

“Our partnership with Whispir puts the power of Vonage APIs directly into the hands of businesses that seek to engage and connect with their customers in more meaningful ways,” sad Mark Summerson, VP Global Partners for Vonage. “Vonage Voice, Messages and Video APIs augment the Whispir platform to create agile new ways for businesses to overcome traditional sector challenges such as long lead times with traditional app development, speed to market and secure information management.”

Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells said, “Our partnership with Vonage highlights the possibilities afforded through a collaborative partnership approach and the end-user benefits when intelligent brands come together.”

In all – this is a smart partnership for both companies as Vonage is growing quickly and Whispir adds a lot of value for Vonage customers.

