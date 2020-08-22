Yorktel Helps Unify Cisco Voice and Microsoft Teams

It’s interesting to see how companies can find themselves at the right place at the right time. Amazon is a great example of this as so many are sheltering in their homes. Likewise Microsoft Teams.

Covid-19 has been like injecting Amazon with a growth hormone and in April, Microsoft Teams grew 70% to 75 million daily users.

In 2016 we spoke with Yorktel about how they are helping organizations prepare for millennials by allowing remote working and other collaboration tools.

Now they seem to be fortunate to be helping organizations as they rapidly move to work from home. A great place to be.

Their most recent innovation is being able to successfully integrate Cisco Call Manager and Microsoft Teams through Cisco’s Unified Border Element (CUBE) to offer an integrated communications experience.

Among other things, CUBE connects the voice workload capabilities of Cisco Call Manager with the Microsoft Teams user interface through Microsoft’s Direct Routing. By combining these services, companies that have Cisco Call Manager in place and a Microsoft Office 365 deployment can enjoy the best of both worlds.

The rush to roll out the latest teleworking tools often means needing to bring different solutions together with overlapping features and functions from disparate organizations. What Yorktel has done here is given organizations more flexibility in working with networking leader Cisco and Software leader Microsoft without having to deal with siloed islands.

See the ONLY UCaaS, CRM, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.