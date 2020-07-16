Guavus Launches AI-based Analytics and Automation Products for CSPs

Communications service providers (CSPs) have massive amounts of data flowing on their networks and millions of interactions with customers. The opportunity to use AI to improve network quality and user satisfaction is too great to ignore. As ML, analytics and big data technology have become more accessible, carriers must look to the future and start to think about increased digital transformation.

AI-based CSP analytics firm Guavus just introduced Guavus-IQ — a comprehensive product portfolio that provides a unique multi-perspective analytics experience for CSPs.

Last year, our colleague Ken Briodagh hosted a podcast on our sister site IoT Evolution with David Yates, VP, Tech Product Management & Marketing, Guavus, to talk about AI, IoT, and how service providers are using AI to better analyze the huge volume of data coming from connected devices into the network.

Guavus-IQ delivers highly instrumented analytics insights to CSPs on how each subscriber is experiencing their network and services (bringing the outside perspective in) and how their network is impacting their subscribers (understanding how their internal operations are impacting their customers). This single, real-time “outside-in/inside-out” perspective helps operators identify subscriber behavioral patterns and better understand their operational environments. This enables them to increase revenue opportunities through data monetization and improved customer experience (CX), as well as reduce costs through automated, closed-loop actions.

In addition, Guavus-IQ has been designed to be ‘operator-friendly’ for CSPs — it doesn’t require the operator to be a data science specialist or expert. It combines network and data science and leverages explainable AI to deliver easy-to-understand analytics insights to CSP users across the business at a significantly reduced cost.

The new Guavus-IQ products build on Guavus’ ten plus years of experience providing innovative analytics solutions focused exclusively on the needs of CSPs. The products are currently deployed in 8 of the top CSPs in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pac and North America.

Alexander Shevchenko, CEO of Guavus, a Thales company

Alexander Shevchenko, CEO said, “We’ve seen a lot of excitement from the top CSPs worldwide in Guavus-IQ. Our customers plan to leverage our products for root cause analysis, subscriber behavior analysis, new personalized products and IoT services among other use cases. They like the fact that Guavus-IQ is easy to operate and its highly instrumented specifically for operators and their multivendor infrastructures versus traditional general-purpose enterprise platforms or homogeneous network equipment oriented solutions.”

The solution consists of two main product categories:

Ops-IQ, for CSP Network Operations teams seeking to transform their operations with the introduction of AI-assisted analysis, and

Service-IQ, for CSP Service Operations teams looking to grow revenue, retain subscribers and create new opportunities through a refined customer experience.

The company explains the Guavus-IQ products leverage approximately 50% of the compute/processing-related hardware required by traditional analytics solutions through their use of advanced big data collection capabilities and real-time, in-memory stream processing edge analytics. This results in more powerful data collection from over 200 sources at half the cost.

Ops-IQ provides additional operational efficiencies through a combination of anomaly detection, fault correlation, and root cause analysis — which not only lower OPEX but elevate CX. Ops-IQ fault analytics suppress more than 99.5% of alarms not associated with network incidents and accurately predict incident-causing alarms by 93.9%. This significantly improves the Mean-Time-To-Response (MTTR) in a CSP Network Operations Center (NOC), saving more than $10 million a year in OPEX costs currently for a large service provider customer.

Service-IQ also plays a significant role in positively impacting CX and reducing costs.

Service-IQ allows for flexible data reuse – when it ingests new data, it ingests data once and then enables the reuse of that same data for additional use cases across both Service-IQ and Ops-IQ. This new level of efficiency saves operators time with ingest, a costly and complex part of the analytics process.

Because the data pipeline of previously ingested data can be automatically re-instantiated for use within Service-IQ or Ops-IQ, CSPs don’t need to become big data experts in order to leverage the power and value of the data they’ve collected. Instead, the Guavus-IQ products apply proven data science methods inside the integrated solutions to do the heavy lifting for the operator. This also allows analytics projects to be streamlined and shortened by more than 40-50%, as many organizations struggle not only with managing and deploying the infrastructure but also with gaining value in the early stage of analytics and AI experimentation.

