Sprinklr Integrates with ServiceNow CSM

Millennials + Gen-Z make up more than half the world’s population, and they’re using social to post billions of messages, stories, and images about their life, their concerns, and their views. Organizations must adopt these channels as their primary communications medium in order to reach their customers and stakeholders.

The good news is Customer Experience Management platform (CXM) leader, Sprinklr now enables ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) integration, helping companies decrease case resolution time, cut costs and reduce customer churn by leveraging the latest channels.

Companies can use Sprinklr’s AI capabilities to automate the creation of customer service cases and respond to customers on 30+ social media and messaging channels without leaving ServiceNow. This integration is generally available today to all Sprinklr Modern Care and ServiceNow CSM customers.

“Tehrani’s Law of Customer Service,” which Your’s Truly coined in January 2001, states, “In the Internet era, it takes 100 times more money to attract a new customer than it does to keep an old one.”

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on customer service volumes is tremendous. Now more than ever, companies need to have a seamless, digital-first customer care strategy.

With Sprinklr + ServiceNow companies can leverage the following capabilities:

Auto-create customer service cases in ServiceNow from social posts and messages.

Create automated or personalized responses to customers on social and messaging channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube without leaving ServiceNow.

Enrich case and contact data with customer-controlled social media and messaging details in ServiceNow for a complete view of past interactions and conversation history.

Social and AI are huge macro trends in customer service and this integration is great news for companies looking to improve their service levels and make them more relevant to today’s customers.

