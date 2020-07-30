Infobip Raises over $200 Million in Series A Funding

We’ve reported on Infobip before… Infobip Conversations, an Automated Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Solution with Chatbot Support. In addition, we broke the news on the company’s success: KDDI America Selects Infobip for Messaging and Cloud Communications.

Investors have taken note and rewarded the company with a series A of over $200 million.

The investment will help Infobip further expand in the United States through potential acquisitions, as it competes head-to-head with rivals such as San Francisco-based Twilio, sources said.

Founded in 2006, Infobip provides technology in omnichannels marketing, allowing companies to communicate with customers through text messages or third-party apps such as WhatsApp.

It counts global firms Uber, Costco and Unilever as customers, with the ability to reach seven billion mobile devices in more than 190 countries through its network, according to company releases.

Citi and Morrison Foerster advised Infobip in raising the funds.

The company’s growth is based on having solid technology in a perfect storm as CPaaS is growing rapidly and Covid-19 is causing it to carry more traffic.

This is just another example of how cloud and tech, in general, is helping us get through the pandemic.

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.