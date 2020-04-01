SD-WAN and Cybersecurity Provider VergX Partners with CNSG

The SD-WAN business is booming – at the last SD-WAN EXPO – part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, we spoke with numerous vendors such as 128 Technology and Martello who told us how great things are going.

There are a lot of vendors in the market… SD-WAN Expo had over 40 vendors and counting. Each company has its own strengths and ways of differentiating. In order to grow quickly however it makes sense to have solid partners – master agents, distributors, etc.

This is why SD-WAN and cybersecurity vendor VergX, announced a new partnership with one of the nation’s largest Master Agents, CNSG. As businesses look to replace or augment their existing MPLS infrastructure, VergX has worked to create an SD-WAN security solution that can provide substantial and immediate benefits to its customers.

You may recall, VergX won an SDN Product of the Year award from TMC in 2016 for their SD-WAN solution. CNSG was acquired by AppSmart in December of last year and they joined the 8×8 channel program in November of last year.

Brian Fink, Co-Founder of VergX.

Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CNSG

“We are excited to offer CNSG’s network of partners our unique Secure SD-WAN solutions,” said Brian Fink, Co-Founder of VergX. “Our team has focused on providing our partners with best-in-class service, service delivery, and support expertise. This provides our partners with the confidence to offer any of our solutions as an over the top service, which they can seamlessly integrate with their preferred voice, access, and cloud services.”

This new partnership offers feature-rich SD-WAN benefits that are integrated with Next-Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management to CNSG’s network of partners. VergX’s solution is positioned for SMB and Enterprise businesses looking to leverage various internet solutions, implement security at the branch and increase their application performance through a network with WAN optimization.

“We are extremely excited to bring VergX into our expansive supplier portfolio,” said Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CNSG. “CNSG partners are having enormous success utilizing SD-WAN solutions to optimize their customer’s business experience. Partnering with VergX enables us to drive more value in the SMB and Enterprise markets while introducing SD-Security into their current WAN discussions.”

The pace of growth in SD-WAN and partnerships hasn’t slowed down and in fact, in a post-Covid-19 world, SD-WAN and partnerships have become more important than ever.

