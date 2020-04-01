Verint Boosts Visibility and Compliance Solutions to Help with Covid-19 Pandemic

Verint is providing a Covid-19 rapid response effort to complement its Interaction Analytics solution for organizations needing immediate and ongoing insight into Covid-19 impacts on customers and employees now mostly working from home.

A few weeks back we reported on the Call Center Management online community that performance management drives transformational leadership goals. In the post, we told you:

Solutions such as Verint Monet’s Performance Management can help transform contact center performance management from a reactive – or transactional — to a more visionary and transformational proactive approach by freeing up time for supervisors and managers to focus on working with agents, coaching, training and planning to attain common long-term goals.



Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager, strategic operations

“This is a challenging time for everyone–employees, businesses and citizens,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager, strategic operations. “Interaction analytics is a powerful tool to detect shifts in call dynamics and compliance resulting from the currently changing environment, so organizations can be in the best position to guide customers and the business.”

Verint is working urgently and flexibly with organizations whose business models have changed overnight – as they spin up remote agent networks and require insight into the new call content and greater visibility into compliance, processes and policies.

The solution is helping organizations formulate coordinated and data-driven responses to customer concerns, update agents on answers to key issues and customer queries, and surface real-time insights and analysis. This is especially needed as organizations are challenged to remain responsive in a fluid and dynamic business environment, with a remote workforce, where a coordinated and consistent response across the organization is essential.

Verint’s Covid-19 Analytics Support is configured out-of-the-box with a set of 13 pre-built categories that are easily imported into an existing Verint Speech Analytics solution, providing timely and valuable insights to improve responsiveness. Additionally, existing language models are calibrated and customized to include new terminology related to this crisis. The results can be automatically pushed to the data warehouse to fuel insight and action across other Verint solutions, including Performance Management and Quality Monitoring.

As companies are forced to adapt quickly to a challenging business environment with many agents working from home while simultaneously needing to communicate coherently to prospects and customers, we applaud Verint’s efforts to ease the strain on business operations.

