SD-WAN Expo Exhibitor CloudGenix and Diamond Crystal Brands Partner for Infrastructure Transformation

SD-WAN leader and SD-WAN Expo Exhibitor CloudGenix announced its partnership with Diamond Crystal Brands, an industry leader in food, beverage and portion control packaging solutions in foodservice. As a result of this partnership, Diamond Crystal Brands increased business productivity, decreased app management time, and gained access to cloud-based app delivery.

Last August, we broke the news CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and CloudBlades are now Integrated with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN.

The company worked with Microsoft on a solution for high-performance delivery of Azure to remote offices worldwide. Azure Virtual WAN provides a high-speed global network with minimal latencies. The CloudGenix CloudBlades platform enables the secure delivery of best-of-breed branch infrastructure from the cloud. Azure with CloudGenix optimizes branch to Azure connectivity by securely and seamlessly integrating your enterprise WAN with Azure Virtual WAN.

For over 50 years, Diamond Crystal Brands has delivered consistent quality, service, flexibility, and innovation. With operations in Georgia, Iowa, and California, keeping the company’s ERP systems up and running is critical. Diamond needed a modern setup that provided reliable network coverage to its offices in three states. Since Diamond Crystal Brands worked with a telco infrastructure partner and Cisco for its MPLS, the IT team did not have visibility into the network as it grew and they experienced issues with equipment delays and backup when the system went down. CloudGenix’s major feature that separated it from other SD-WAN suppliers was the ability to have insight into individual application performance which was critical to Diamond Crystal Brands.

“With a team of five, we looked to partners to be our boots on the ground. We needed assistance managing our business-critical apps and making sure everything was running the way it should,” said Diamond Crystal Brands IT Director Arlete Bacon. “We were introduced to CloudGenix and experienced, from day one, a partner that is collaborative and easy to work with. This was the easiest installation I’ve done in my 30-year career, and with CloudGenix we have experienced a 35 percent cost reduction and productivity gains. We spend less time trying to make things work and more time on other IT needs.”

CloudGenix Founder and CEO Kumar Ramachandran

With CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN, Bacon and her team report a WAN that is unconstrained and highly reliable. Now they have deep application, network visibility and better system-wide analytics. CloudGenix provides app-policies aligned to business intent, as well as direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks. As a result, Diamond Crystal Brands benefits from unparalleled productivity gains and cost savings compared to gen-1 SD-WAN alternatives.

“We are leading a revolution in the networking industry and executing on our vision to deliver autonomous WAN to our customers, enabling them to specify application policies aligned to their business and have the infrastructure choreograph itself. We couldn’t be more thankful to our customers like Diamond Crystal Brands and look forward to continuing to serve them,” said CloudGenix Founder and CEO Kumar Ramachandran.

Kumar’s comments and the news in general echos a general sentiment we are seeing in the IT space. Companies are deploying SD-WAn quite often as part of their digital transformation initiatives. They know technology can make them far more efficient and and converselsy, slow productivity if it is not correctly habndling the latest applications.

SD-WAN allows companies to become more efficient, secure and productive. For more – see our post 7 Main Benefits of SD-WAN from earlier this week.

See the only Tech and SD-WAN vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

31 companies make this the largest number of SD-WAN companies anywhere.

Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…

Come to the Digital Transformation Event! Feb 12-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.

See these SD-WAN vendors and more – including Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: Frontier Business.