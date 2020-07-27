Digital Defense Introduces Frontline Threat Landscape with ML to Illuminate Exploitable Flaws

One of the highest-profile hacks of last week was Garmin’s services going down as a result of a ransomware attack. The financial and reputational damage of such attacks can be rather large and our regular readers know, companies have been and will continue to go out of business due to lax security. In Garmin’s case, the ransom request is a nice, round $10 million.

Obviously, what many companies are doing, isn’t working.

We aren’t suggesting there is a quick fix to the problem or even that a single post like this can give you all the information you need to keep your company impenetrable.

What we can suggest however is new ways of approaching the problem of cybersecurity so you don’t end up like Garmin or, for that matter, SUNY Erie, the college who was also recently taken down as a result of ransomware.

And a subtle reminder… It doesn’t matter how large your company is or how good your backups are. Thanks to ransomware becoming extortionware and hacker affiliate programs, you are more likely than ever to get hit and pay the ransom when you do!

This is why Digital Defense, Inc. recently announced the release of Frontline Threat Landscape, a new feature within the company’s vulnerability management technology that incorporates threat intelligence to prioritize critical vulnerabilities that can be exploited. Accessible within Frontline.Cloud, the company’s SaaS security assessment platform, the feature leverages machine-based learning to provide threat intelligence data that delivers a more granular determination of risk for vulnerabilities identified in an organization’s network.

“Our Frontline Threat Landscape feature is a game-changer in that organizations can shed the overwhelming weight of responding to a vast number of vulnerabilities that pose minimal risk. Threat Landscape shines a light on the truly critical vulnerabilities that present the greatest risk to our clients based on their individual network characteristics,” states Mike Cotton, SVP, Engineering. “Some vulnerabilities may be identified as high level, but if a cybercriminal cannot exploit, spending valuable resource time to remediate is not time well spent and may ultimately expose the organization. Our technology provides the data to expose, rank and address vulnerabilities in a focused and efficient manner to significantly reduce risk.”

According to Gartner’s Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment, “Not all vulnerabilities are created equally. Exploitability, prevalence in malware and exploit kits, asset context, and active exploitation by threat actors are critical qualifiers in assessing cyber risk.” The report further describes the incorporation of threat intelligence into vulnerability management technologies. “Methods are applied that analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities by using threat intelligence, organizational asset context, and risk modeling approaches such as attack path analysis. This is also an area in which advanced analytics methods are also being used, such as ML. This permits more granular and intelligent remediation strategies than the more simplistic severity approaches, especially at scale and when remediating with constrained resources.”*

Frontline Threat Landscape empowers organizations to prioritize remediation and optimize resources by combining:

Real-world vulnerability exploitation metrics

Industry-standard severity scores

Digital Defense Vulnerability Research Team analyst insight

