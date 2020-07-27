Talkdesk Gets $143M for its Cloud Contact Center Solutions; Now Worth $3B

Talkdesk is one of a handful of companies that really came out at the right time – with the right technology.

Cloud has been fantastic for contact center choice… You can now select from a handful of companies that are relative startups and can give you amazing solutions you once could get only from large, established players with immense infrastructure.

In addition, many of the mid-market contact center players who really embraced cloud were purchased by large players and when that happened, much of the innovation ceased.

As a result, companies like Talkdesk have thrived.

We told you about them in 2018 when we wrote about their enterprise contact center offering. We also covered them earlier this year when we reported on their growth in employees as well as solutions – giving them a complete contact center solution.

The success continues – the company is now worth $3 billion and just received a $143 Series C investment from 7 investors: Willoughby Capital, Viking Global Investors, Top Tier Capital Partners, Threshold, Skip Capital, Leading Edge Capital and Franklin Templeton Investments.

Most amazingly, the company started with a seed round of just $450,000 in October of 2011.

The success of these cloud players shows many of the old-guard companies have really failed to innovate and bring their customers from premise-based systems to those on the cloud with monthly recurring revenue.

In the age of Covid-19, cloud-based solutions have proven themselves even more valuable meaning older, decades-old companies will likely continue to erode share.

