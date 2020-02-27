New Malwarebytes Enhanced Cloud Platform and MSP Premier Partner Program

Right off the bat – we have to say, we are a bit biased. Malwarebytes has saved us more than once when we or a relative had a computer infection of some kind and all hope was lost.

Cybersecurity is getting very complicated. Between the various types of malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, DDoS, etc. most organizations can’t deal with it on their own.

Even when they hire a team to manage their cybersecurity – complacency can set in or even employee turnover… Either means less effective managing of the ways hackers can get in and do harm.

As we saw at the last MSP EXPO (video above) – part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW in Florida, the market for MSPs is booming and they can’t get enough education, new products and services to sell their customers.

This is not lost on company management.

“We see more businesses shifting their security needs to MSPs in order to better address the rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer. “Our enhanced Malwarebytes Nebula platform and MSP offerings mean that our partners can better protect their customers. Enhanced operational controls and reporting ensure these businesses have a strong posture against threats and can recover with minimal downtime in the event of a breach.”

Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer, Malwarebytes

This explains the new set of enhanced enterprise features of its cloud platform. Malwarebytes Nebula, reduces the burden on overworked security teams with simplified administrative controls over endpoint management and enhanced executive reporting with deeper insights into threat activity and remediation.

In addition to the enhanced cloud platform, Malwarebytes is announcing the general availability of its MSP Premier Partner Program (MP3) and OneView, MP3’s cloud-based operations console. This combined offering will enable MSPs to grow their revenue through streamlined delivery of high-value security solutions to their small-to-medium enterprise (SME) customers.

The good news is MP3 also includes Malwarebytes’ Ransomware Rollback feature, which enables MSPs to turn back the clock on devastating ransomware attacks and achieve a known good state in just a few clicks.

The Malwarebytes Nebula platform provides cloud delivery and management across the entire Malwarebytes’ product portfolio including Incidence Response, Endpoint Protection, and Endpoint Detection and Response. With native capabilities including guided UI, threat reporting, and simple API integrations, Nebula enables security teams to overcome gaps in team experience and bandwidth.

