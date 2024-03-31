GTT Communications: Pioneering the Future of Managed Network and Security Services

GTT Communications, Inc., well-known for its managed network and security services to multinational organizations, is helping to reshape the industry landscape through its strategic innovations and partnerships. In a significant move, GTT has expanded its managed Secure Connect portfolio with a comprehensive single-vendor SASE offering, in collaboration with Fortinet. This venture integrates Fortinet’s leading security technologies with GTT’s Managed SD-WAN and professional services, promising real-time visibility and control for enterprises grappling with the complexities of today’s threat landscape. We first reported on the companies working together in January of 2020.

Fletcher Keister, GTT’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, highlights the company’s focus to simplify technology stacks for enterprises, ensuring robust security coupled with global connectivity. This is echoed by Fortinet’s EVP, John Maddison, who praises the synergy between GTT’s network service proficiency and Fortinet’s security expertise in meeting the demands of modern enterprise networks.

In addition to enhancing its security offerings, GTT is revolutionizing its IT operations through the adoption of Selector’s AI for IT operations platform. This integration signifies a leap towards AI-driven efficiency, enabling GTT to offer unparalleled service experience by proactively managing and optimizing its network performance.

GTT’s commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through its transition of Röchling Automotive’s global network to Managed SD-WAN, showcasing GTT’s capacity to support digitalization and global growth initiatives of multinational corporations. This transition not only elevated Röchling Automotive’s operational capabilities but also emphasized GTT’s role as a catalyst for digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.

The introduction of GTT SIP Trunking customers to Zoom Phone BYOC services, facilitated through a peering relationship with Zoom, exemplifies GTT’s forward-thinking approach to integrating advanced communication solutions, underscoring its dedication to improving collaboration and efficiency for enterprises on a global scale.

GTT’s CMO Lisa Cool

The recent expansion of GTT’s leadership team, including the appointment of Fletcher Keister as the company’s first chief product and technology officer, and other strategic hires, aligns with GTT’s vision to drive customer success through innovation and expertise. This vision is supported by GTT’s newly formed partnerships and technological advancements that stand to redefine managed network and security services.

During an in-person interview, GTT’s CMO Lisa Cool and Channel Strategy & Growth Leader Blaise Brady shared insights into GTT’s strategic direction and recent initiatives. Cool emphasized GTT’s unique positioning, “We are at an intersection highly focused on distributed enterprises.” This aligns with their mission: “Securely connecting people and machines to applications and data anywhere in the world,” highlighting their global connectivity mission. Brady added, “We want to enable the partner to enable their customer,” underscoring their collaborative approach to growth and innovation. Their discussions reflected GTT’s commitment to being a leading managed network and security partner, leveraging technology not just to innovate but to drive customer success and facilitate seamless enterprise connectivity.

GTT’s Channel Strategy & Growth Leader Blaise Brady

GTT’s ongoing transformation, marked by its strategic initiatives and bolstered by its comprehensive service offerings, positions the company as a frontrunner in connecting people and machines to applications and data anywhere in the world. With a clear focus on distributed enterprises and an emphasis on managed network and security as a partner-centric strategy, GTT is not just leveraging technology; it is helping to set new standards in the industry.

As GTT continues to evolve, its commitment to enabling partners and fostering growth remains paramount, embodied by its collaborative approach and tailored training programs. With GTT, enterprises and partners alike are empowered to navigate the complexities of the digital age securely and efficiently, paving the way for a future where connectivity and security converge seamlessly.

Learn more about broadband, SASE, SD-WAN and cybersecurity at the leading business tech event, the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 11-13, 2025, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative (investment banker) with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.