GTT Adds Fortinet SD-WAN

GTT Communications, Inc. has expanded its SD-WAN service offering by adding Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as a technology option. Delivered as a managed service, it supports any last-mile access solution to meet specific client requirements for advanced security, application performance and cost-efficiency. The addition of Fortinet enhances GTT’s existing managed SD-WAN service offerings for enterprise clients.

In June we broke the news GTT SD-WAN sees ROI of 213% and an investment payback in Less than 6 Months. Last month we reported Fortinet has become a partnership master with their Google Cloud news. At the time we said:

When it comes to partnerships – there seems to be no one who can hold a candle to Fortinet. They are on a literal tear. In June we reported they partnered with Windstream, in November, it was Microsoft Azure. Last month it was Orange Business Services and a few weeks back reported on a big Fortinet win at Ooredoo Kuwait.

The GTT SD-WAN offering that uses Fortinet technology includes integrated next-generation firewall and unified threat management functionality combined with an SD-WAN edge device and router, providing an attractive return on investment with robust security features. The GTT SD-WAN service offering with Fortinet is particularly suitable for distributed enterprises and branch networking applications in industries such as retail, quick service restaurants, hospitality and financial services.

Rick Calder GTT president and CEO.

“Clients rely on GTT to securely connect their locations across the world and to every application in the cloud,” stated Rick Calder GTT president and CEO. “Our broad portfolio of SD-WAN service options, that now includes Fortinet, ensures that clients can run their applications with superior security, performance and reliability to support their business goals.”

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN allows GTT to build a smart connectivity platform that delivers additional value to customers through security, analytics and cloud-acceleration services,” stated John Maddison, Fortinet SVP of products and CMO. “The combination of GTT’s Tier 1 global IP network and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables high-performing and differentiated services for GTT clients worldwide. We’re pleased to partner with GTT to deliver our carrier-grade secure SD-WAN solution to global enterprise organizations.”



John Maddison, Fortinet SVP of products and CMO

“By adding Fortinet as another vendor platform, GTT has enhanced and broadened its SD-WAN service to offer enterprises even greater networking agility and integrated security capabilities,” commented Mike Sapien, vice president & chief analyst US for enterprise services at Ovum. “The integration of SD-WAN technology with GTT’s Tier 1 IP network offers performance and efficiency advantages when leveraging the core network for internet traffic destined for the cloud.”

