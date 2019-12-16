Fortinet Becomes Partnership Master with this Google Cloud news

When it comes to partnerships – there seems to be no one who can hold a candle to Fortinet. They are on a literal tear. In June we reported they partnered with Windstream, in November, it was Microsoft Azure. Last month it was Orange Business Services and a few weeks back reported on a big Fortinet win at Ooredoo Kuwait.

Companies are migrating to the cloud at a rapid pace as they do so cybersecurity continues to be a major issue. This is why Fortinet is collaborating with Google Cloud to alleviate these challenges by integrating its cloud security solutions with GCP. Fortinet’s cloud security portfolio is managed by a single management system as part of its Fortinet Security Fabric, providing IT teams with comprehensive visibility and consolidated management across the growing attack surface.

John Maddison, EVP of product and CMO at Fortinet

“Distributed cloud and on-premises infrastructures introduce new risks to the expanding digital attack surface. This is why it’s especially crucial for organizations to implement consistent security and centralized management across the entire infrastructure. Fortinet provides this through the Fortinet Security Fabric and today we’re announcing extending our Security Fabric’s cloud security offerings to Google Cloud. Through our extended collaboration, we’re providing customers advanced cloud security across regions, office locations and environments.” John Maddison, EVP of product and CMO at Fortinet

The tightened integration is comprised of a new reference architecture helping customers connect distributed branches to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution and the availability of Fortinet’s FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Fortinet will provide the following:

Fortinet has introduced a reference architecture for customers to connect facilities to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN approach tightly integrates security and SD-WAN functionality into a single offering. Using this reference architecture, customers can design and build cloud on-ramp solutions for GCP, providing secure high-speed connectivity across Google Anthos deployments on-premise and in GCP, as well as SSL inspection for office connectivity through the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution gives customers enhanced user experience and optimized WAN management across various locations at a lower cost without compromising security.



Fortinet FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service is now available on Google Cloud Platform. FortiWeb WAF-as-a-Service offers easy and effective machine learning-enabled security for GCP based web applications and offers advanced zero-day attack protection, as well as easy fine-tuning of security policies and protection of web resources. Customers can now rapidly protect applications through instant activation of Fortinet’s Cloud WAF solution directly from the GCP marketplace. Fortinet already provides the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer and FortiWeb products on GCP as part of its cloud security portfolio.



Fortinet’s FortiCWP will integrate with GCP’s Cloud Security Command Center to provide advanced workload protection and visibility. Leveraging Fortinet’s FortiGuard-based threat intelligence, FortiCWP will conduct deep analysis of activities and data in GCP to enable customer to detect threats or anomalies. This will allow IT teams to respond with instant remediation. Google Cloud Security Command Center integration with FortiCWP is expected to be available in early Q1 2020.

Google Cloud Platform is a member of the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner program, a premium category of Fortinet’s technology alliance partnerships and a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric. In addition, Fortinet joined the Google Cloud Advanced Security Specialization to further collaborate in enabling customers to take advantage of cloud security’s benefits.

Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Fortinet to deliver tightly integrated security solutions to our joint customers. With Fortinet’s new SD-WAN reference architecture and support for Anthos, customers will be able to securely move their data from on-prem to the cloud, between data centers, or to a hybrid environment with the highest levels of security and protection.” Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

This news has significance in that it shows how important it is to integrate SD-WAN and cybersecurity directly into the cloud. Just as importantly – it continues the trend towards combing cybersecurity and SD-WAN into a holistic solution. This was something we pointed out in November when we reported Palo Alto Networks getting into the SD-WAN market.

Finally, it shows the importance of partnership for the sake of interoperability as well as ensuring customers focus less on what works with what and more on running their businesses.

See the only Tech and SD-WAN vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…

Come to the Digital Transformation Event! Feb 12-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.

See these SD-WAN vendors and more!

New Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: Frontier Business.