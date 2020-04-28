Google, AudioCodes Collaborate to Bring Telephony Voice Services to Google Dialogflow Virtual Agents

Last year we told you on our sister site, Future of Work News that Google’s Dialogflow Contact Center AI could transform customer service. The solution is a great AI-powered platform for building natural and rich conversational experiences for apps and bots. It’s virtual agents reduce the load on live agents by handling simple, repetitive tasks

Today we learned Google and AudioCodes are collaborating to bring telephony voice services to Google Dialogflow virtual agents. Based on the AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway, AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway makes Dialogflow virtual agent interactions accessible via telephony. You may recall we discussed this AudioCodes technology last year in our post regarding their Meeting Insights.

The joint solution from the California and Tel Aviv-based companies features a user-friendly self-service portal and automatic integration with a few clicks to simplify and accelerate deployments. It also adopts a simple pay-as-you-go approach with no commitments or heavy upfront costs. Phone numbers are currently available in the USA and the UK, with other countries to follow in the future.

It’s underlying media processing technology ensures better voice quality and reliability, resulting in more successful transactions and higher conversion rates.

Yehuda Herscovici , Vice President, Product at AudioCodes

“We are pleased to have the AudioCodes solution integrated with Dialogflow,” commented Shantanu Misra, Lead Product Manager, Dialogflow. “By seamlessly adding telephony interfaces to virtual agents developed on Dialogflow, AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway solution extends the reach and value of Dialogflow virtual agents, enabling companies to cut long waiting times in busy support centers and increase productivity of live agents”

“The One-Click Telephony Gateway solution is a further example of AudioCodes’ continuous drive towards voice innovation,” said Yehuda Herscovici, Vice President, Product at AudioCodes. “Building on our market-leading SBCs and our innovative Voice.AI gateway platform, the new solution promises to offer bot developers and contact center operators a new dimension in the automation of customer interactions.”

See the ONLY SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami Register now and you could win a Tesla on Feb 12th.